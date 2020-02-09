One dead, scores injured in Iganga accident

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | one person has been killed and scores of others escaped with serious injuries following a nasty accidient in Walugogo trading center along Jinja-Iganga highway.

The deceased has been identified as Habib Sowedi, a resident of Namwiwa village in Kaliro district. His body is lying at Iganga general hospital where some of the injured are also admitted.

The accident involved three vehicles including a sugarcane truck registration number; UBD 691 E.and two commuter taxis registration numbers; UBA 487Z and UAY 862V respectively.

It is alleged that the accident occurred when the truck driver who was driving from Iganga lost control and rammed into the taxis that were driving from Jinja.

Asinah Mutesi, a survivor says that she was saved by well wishers.

“After the sugarcane truck fell on part of our taxi, passersby opted to move out of their vehicles and came to rescue us. I remember a man breaking the window with his wrist and pulling me out of the taxi,” she said.

Olivia Kalembe, another survivor who was traveling from Mayuge to Kaliro district says she jumped out of the taxi and sustained injuries on the back and head.

The Busoga East Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi confirmed the accident and warned motorists against over speeding.

Walugogo is one of the black spots along the Jinja-Iganga highway. Preliminary reports indicate that 14 people lost their lives in that area last year.

Speed control humps have been installed to control accidents.

However, illegal commuter taxi, sugarcane trucks, and bodaboda stages, have watered down the efforts of ensuring adherence to road safety measures due the unsupervised traffic jam, which narrows the busy highway.

******

URN