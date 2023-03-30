One dead after Centenary High School wall collapses

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when a perimeter wall of Centenary High School in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Masaka City collapsed, killing one person and leaving two others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Betty Nabulonge, while the survivors are Patricia Namayengo and Stella Namukasa, who are receiving medical attention at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

According to witnesses, the victims were walking near the school’s perimeter wall, which had visible cracks and was water-soaked, when it collapsed on them.

Ruth Nakibuule, one of the residents says that the deceased was carrying his eight-month-old baby who also narrowly survived.

Residents claim they have been warning the school’s administration about the poor state of the perimeter wall, but their pleas have been ignored.

The Vice Chairperson of Mukudde Cell, Mark Ndikumuzima, blames the school administration for maintaining a worn-out perimeter wall that posed an imminent danger to the community.

Patrick Balidda, one of the residents has asked the local council authorities to compel the school’s administration to instantly construct a new perimeter wall, to avoid similar eventualities.

Hassan Wesige Guloba, the Officer in charge of Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Police Station, says they have retrieved the body and rushed the injured to the hospital, and their teams will assess the state of the still-standing wall to determine the way forward.

The police will also summon the school administrators to record a statement about the incident.

URN