One arrested over arson attack in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One suspect is in police custody in Hoima in connection to an arson attack that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman. The suspect whose particulars have since been withheld by the police for fear of jeopardizing their investigations is alleged to have raided Kibengeya village in Kigorobya sub county, together with others still at large where they torched a grass-thatched house belonging to Charity Alinaitwe on January 9, 2023.

Alinaitwe died in the house which went up in flames around 3 am. Residents saw the huge flames and by the time they rushed for rescue, it was too late to save Alinaitwe’s life. Since then, police have been hunting for the suspects and managed to arrest one on Saturday last week from Kitoba sub-county in Hoima district.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that the hunt for the remaining suspects is still ongoing. Boneventura Wandera, the Kibengeya village LC1 chairperson who doubles as the deceased’s father has commended the police for the efforts made so far. He appeals to the police to expedite investigations and arrest the remaining suspects and charge them accordingly.

Fred Mbabazi, the LCIII chairperson of Kapapi sub-county has appealed to the police to comprehensively investigate the matter and rule out foul play.

******

URN