Omukama Iguru asks opposition to support oil pipeline project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, His Highness Solomon Gafabusa Rukairabasaija Iguru has tasked the opposition in the country to jealously support the East African Crude Oil Pipeline-EACOP project, and reject the EU Parliament decision to stay it for a year.

The European Parliament resolution adopted last month voiced concerns over human rights violations in Uganda and Tanzania linked to investments in the oil and gas sector.

The EU Parliament zeroed in on wrongful imprisonment of human rights defenders, the arbitrary suspension of NGOs, arbitrary prison sentences, and the eviction of hundreds of people from their land without fair and adequate compensation.

According to the EU Parliament, more than 100,000 people were at risk of being displaced by the EACOP project and demanded for them to be adequately compensated.

The EU Parliament also asked to put an end to the extractive activities in the protected and sensitive ecosystems including the shores of Lake Albert, citing the 132 wells that Total Energies plans to dig in the Murchison Falls protected area and other areas where the heated EACOP will pass.

Speaking on behalf of the Omukama while hosting a delegation of Opposition MPs at the Kingdom palace on Friday, Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister Bunyoro Kitara kingdom said the Omukama is not happy with the EU Parliament over a resolution to stay the pipeline for a year.

Byakutaga said the kingdom is deeply disturbed by the decision taken by the EU Parliament to halt the EACOP project saying the EU Parliament should not be allowed to deliberate on the oil developments in Uganda.

Byakutaga said the Kingdom is concerned that the delay could frustrate the development of oil and gas infrastructure needed to pump oil out of Bunyoro Kingdom, adding that all the allegations being made by the EU Parliament are baseless.

He said the EU Parliament should have consulted the government and the kingdom first before embarking on what he termed as a baseless resolution and that the Kingdom will not at any point support such a decision.

Byakutaga tasked the Leader of Opposition in parliament and other Opposition MPs not to be misled by the decision made by the EU parliament, but rather support the government and the Kingdom in implementing the progress of the crucial oil and gas project since it has been long overdue.

He said the opposition should thoroughly read the EU Parliament resolution on the EACOP and get the correct information so that they can come up with a comprehensive report to facilitate the progress of the EACOP project but not halting it.

According to Byakutaga, the oil and gas discovery in the Kingdom has already started boosting economic activities including trade, improvement in road network, health services, education and job opportunities.

Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of Opposition in Parliament who led a delegation of the opposition MPs to the Kingdom palace, supported the kingdom’s move to protest the EU Parliament resolution on EACOP, saying the oil and gas activities should be left to go on smoothly without any sabotage.

He however said issues that were raised including human rights violation, delayed compensation of project affected persons-PAPs, and destruction of environment should be critically looked at and addressed immediately by the government and the oil companies.

Mpuuga further revealed that the delegation of the opposition MPs is in Bunyoro to find out challenges affecting the people of Bunyoro and how the challenges can be amicably addressed, adding that while in the region, the team will visit several institutions including health facilities, schools, farmers and other government projects being undertaken.

Abed Bwanika, the shadow minister for Agriculture supported Bunyoro Kitara kingdom to protest the EU Parliament resolution to halt the EACOP project, saying Ugandans at all levels should embrace and support the progress of the oil and gas activities in the country.

According to Bwanika, the oil discovered in Bunyoro is a resource for the entire country and therefore whoever tries to sabotage the oil project should be looked at as an enemy of development.

The 1,443km crude oil export pipeline will transport Uganda’s crude oil from Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga port in Tanzania.

It is envisaged to be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world and will cross through 10 districts in Uganda, a distance of 296 kilometers, and 25 districts in Tanzania, covering eight regions and 25 districts.

The government rolled out the program of acquiring land for the project in August 2018.

According to the agreed plan, the pipeline route will begin from Hoima through Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera, and Rakai, and cross the Tanzania border between Masaka and Bukoba, and traverse Tanzania through Kahama, Singida, Kondoa, into Tanga.

