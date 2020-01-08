Omoro man arrested for burning wife to death

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Omoro district is in trouble for setting his estranged wife a blaze using petrol leading to her death.

The suspect is 41-year-old Job Acellam Okot, a resident of Layibi Go-Down in Gulu Municipality.

It is alleged that Okot stormed the residence of his ex-wife, Vicky Akongo home in Rom village in Koro Sub-County on Monday night armed with a liter of petrol.

In a statement recorded before Akongo passed on, she explained that she cohabitated with Acellam for nine years but didn’t get any child.

She explained that they had vowed never to separate but she opted out of the relationship in April 2019. Akongo disclosed that Acellam had already moved on and even married another woman but stealthily kept visiting her.

She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, Lacor for treatment after the attack where she was pronounced dead around 3:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson to Uganda Radio Network that Acellam has been arrested and will face murder charges.

He says scene of crime officers visited the crime scene to collect evidence that will aid the prosecution of the suspect who is also undergoing treatment for burns as investigations continue.

Aswa river region police has been grappling with numerous murder cases linked to Domestic Violence.

According to the 2018 Police Annual Crime Report, Aswa region registered the highest number of domestic violence related deaths with 55 cases.

URN