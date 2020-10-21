Omoro leaders recommend compulsory pregnancy test for P7 girls

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Omoro District authorities have recommended mandatory pregnancy tests for primary seven candidates following the resumption of their classes after six months of closure.

The decision stems from the reported surge in the number of teenage pregnancies attributed to the prolonged lockdown imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease- COVID-19 in the country.

Susan Akany, the Omoro Resident District Commissioner, who doubles as the Task Force Chairperson, says hundreds of teenage girls in the district are believed to be pregnant.

Akany says the directive is in compliance with Ministry of Education policy that requires such vulnerable girls identified, encouraged and provided with counselling and psychosocial support to enable them to resume studies.

Rev. Vincent Ocheng Oceng, the Omoro District Education Officer told URN that they intend to discuss the directive with school headteachers in a meeting later today.

It is still unclear how many girls will register for the forthcoming Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) in the district.

At least 44 out of the 120 schools in Omoro have been cleared to open for candidate classes after meeting the requirements set by the Education ministry.

Civil Society Organizations in Acholi sub region headed by Save the Children in Uganda have formed a joint coalition to combat unprecedented teenage pregnancies, child marriages and girl child molestation.

URN