Okello raises three grounds of appeal to challenge death penalty

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Christopher Okello Onyum, 39, who was recently sentenced to death over the killing of four nursery school children in Ggaba, has filed an appeal challenging both his conviction and sentence before the Court of Appeal in Kampala. Okello was convicted by the High Court following a fast-tracked trial presided over by Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, who found him guilty on four counts of murder and described the offences as “barbaric” and among the “rarest of the rare cases.” He was sentenced to death on April 30, 2026.

The murder occurred on April 2, 2026, at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, where four children aged between 1.5 and 2.5 years were killed. The victims were identified as Gideon Eteku, Keisha Agenorwoth Otim, Ignitius Sseruyange, and Rayan Odeke. Following his conviction, the court granted him 14 days within which to appeal if dissatisfied with the ruling. On May 6, 2026, Okello filed a notice of appeal from Luzira Prison, indicating his intention to challenge both the conviction and sentence.

The document, reportedly drafted by the convict himself and thumb printed, formally initiated the appellate process. In the notice, he stated: “Take notice that Christopher Okello Onyum appeals to the Court of Appeal of Uganda Holden at Kampala, against the decision of Hon. Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha… whereby the appellant was convicted on four counts of Murder contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act and was sentenced to suffer death on all counts.”

Court records on the Judiciary’s Electronic Court Case Information Management System (ECCMIS) indicate that on June 12, 2026, Okello subsequently filed a memorandum of appeal raising three main grounds. He argues that the trial judge erred in law and fact by failing to properly evaluate the evidence, resulting in a miscarriage of justice. He further claims the court did not adequately consider medical evidence regarding his mental status during the trial. He also contends that the death sentence imposed was harsh and excessive and should be set aside.

In his prayer to the Court of Appeal, Okello asks that the conviction be quashed and the sentence reversed, requesting to be “at liberty.” The appeal has reportedly been prepared with support from the Legal Aid Project of the Uganda Law Society (Uganda Law Society). The Court of Appeal, led by Deputy Chief Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi, is yet to constitute a panel of three justices to hear the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Stanley Okecho, who represents the victims and the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, said he expects the appellate court to handle the matter expeditiously, citing the speed of the initial trial. “The High Court has demonstrated that a trial can happen within a month. Now it is up to the Appellate Court to uphold this standard,” Okecho said. The case continues to draw national attention due to the severity of the crime and the rare speed of both the trial and conviction.