Okabe’s son to contest as Independent candidate

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emmanuel Omoding, the son of the former MP for Serere County, Patrick Okabe has said that he will contest the Serere County by-election as an independent candidate.

This follows the struggle for the NRM flag ahead of next month’s by-election. In the 2020 party primaries, Phillip Oucor was elected the NRM candidate after defeating, the late Patrick Okabe.

Okabe contested for the 2021 general elections on an independent ticket which he won.

After the death of Okabe, several NRM leaders backed Omoding to replace his father. This split the party in Serere.

While addressing Journalists at Amen Guest House in Nakatunya on Friday, Omoding said that he respects the will of the people of Serere who have supported his aspirations to replace his father.

Last week, there were reports that Omoding had quit the race following disagreements on who should be the party candidate. Others had indicated that Omoding was in negotiations with some NRM leaders.

Stephen Otage, the NRM Chairperson for Kateta Sub County says that they will back Omoding’s candidature against the party flag bearer.

Michael Olobo, the Serere District NRM Chairperson said that there is a need for dialogue over who should be the party candidate.

Other aspirants who have expressed interest to contest in the by-election include Alice Alaso Asianut of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and Martin Onguruco, an Independent among others.

URN