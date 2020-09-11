Ofwono Opondo says attack at his home is opposition plan B in action

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has said the attack at his family home on Thursday night was plotted by those opposing the government in order to spread fear among people who vigorously oppose them.

Last night at around 8:30 pm, two unidentified men wearing black masks attacked Opondo’s home located in Nasuuti, Mukono Central and put his family underdetained his family as they ransacked house.

According to his wife Jane who was at home with the children. the attackers who were carrying machetes demanded for money and her husband’s gun before they packed them in one room after taking away their phones.

One of the attackers remained monitoring them as the other was busy checking and breaking all wardrobes in the master bedroom, looking for something they are still yet to to identify.

After some time they left but ordered them to remain in the room as they also wait for Opondo outside the house.

The family managed to contact Opondo through their older daughter who came back minutes later after the attackers had left.

According to Opondo, attackers used the chance of his security personnel being on leave to attack his home. Opondo claims to have one security guard whom he granted permission to go and meet his family since he had taken long without having a break.

He says they did not use the main gate since it was locked and suspects that the attackers climbed the perimeter wall.

Opondo stresses that since 1996 when he started staying at Nasuuti he has never been attacked or had anybody walking into his gate to pick anything. He thinks this might be the beginning of plan B the opposition people usually talk about.

According to Luke Owesigire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, police is still investigating to find out the motive of the attack.

He says they managed to visit Opondo’s home but unfortunately reached after the attackers had left.

“Mrs Opondo who was at home says that panga-welding men attacked their home, rummaged around the house before taking off with 30,000 shillings and a phone.” Owesigire says.

He says they have taken statements from the family members, and finger prints on various materials and investigations are still on going.

********

URN