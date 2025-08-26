Ofwono Opondo floors Minister Gidudu to take NRM flag for Older persons

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ofwono Opondo, a former Uganda Media Centre (UMC) Executive Director, will be the NRM party’s flag bearer in elections for the older persons in Parliament for Eastern Uganda.

Opondo won the NRM election to pick a flag bearer decisively, 168 votes against State Minister for Older Persons Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, who could only manage 122 votes.

Dr.Tanga Odoi declared him the winner at the end of the ongoing NRM elections for special interest groups at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday.

“On behalf of the NRM Electoral Commission, I declare Ofwono Opondo, having polled the highest number of votes, the NRM flagbearer for MP for older persons for Eastern Uganda,” the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson said.

Congratulations Idiologue @OfwonoOpondo on winning as the NRM flag bearer for Older persons. Your works for @NRMOnline over the years are well on record! https://t.co/TTsnmPx0Bn — Frank K Tumwebaze,MP: Isaiah 41: 11 (@FrankTumwebazek) August 26, 2025