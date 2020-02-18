Ochola orders arrest, trial of Busoga East ICT commander

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police- IGP Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered for the arrest and trial of Yasser Masinde Okot, the Busoga East Region Information Communication Technology–ICT Commander.

It all stems from pictures that went viral on social media over the weekend showing the Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP lying on the floor at a drinking joint. The pictures were accompanied with videos showing the police boss engaging in funny strokes at the drinking joint fully dressed in his uniform.

A police officer at the same rank with Okot told Uganda Radio Network –URN on Saturday that the officer is diabetic and had been warned against alcohol consumption in vain. According to the officer, Okot has repeatedly been picked up unconscious from bars by his colleagues.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed that Okot is both diabetic and epileptic but addicted to alcohol. He says that the IGP has decided to take stringent action against Okot because he has been cautioned severally by the police leadership and medics to stop taking alcohol in vain.

Enanga explained that Okot was first found unconscious in his compound in Bugiri. His colleagues took him to hospital but after regaining energy, he went to a bar near his home where he started drinking and making funny dance strokes while in police uniform.

Okot faces charges of discreditable conduct contrary to section 44 of the Police Act. Once convicted, Okot could be dismissed from the police force. He will be tried at Busoga East regional headquarters.

Last week, Ochola ordered the Police Court chaired by Senior Commissioner, Charles Birungi to swiftly try Constable Nathan Kanyesige who featured in a video clip very drunk while tearing documents at his workstation in Butambala District.

Kanyesige was charged with irregular conduct. He was found guilty, convicted and dismissed from the police force. Ochola said Kanyesige’s conduct was out of order and tainted the police image.

Ochola through Enanga warned officers against engaging in acts that contravene the conduct of the police force. The IGP vowed to dismiss all police officers who drink themselves silly thus tainting the police image.

*****

URN