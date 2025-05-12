Ocheger warns Teso about divisive politicians as he supports Echodu vs Mukula

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger, has warned the people of Teso to stay vigilant against politicians who disguise themselves under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party while failing to deliver on their promises.

Ocheger criticized a growing trend where leaders flood the region with grand manifestos but abandon their commitments once elected. He urged the people of Teso to make informed voting decisions, supporting candidates focused on serving the community and fighting poverty, instead of leaders who exploit government programs for personal gain.

Endorsing David Calvin Echodu for the CEC Chairperson position for Eastern Uganda, Ocheger stressed the need for leaders capable of strengthening the party, promoting commercial activities, educating youth, and enhancing health services.

Drawing from his close working relationship with President Yoweri Museveni, Ocheger assured residents that the president remains committed to improving the lives of ordinary Ugandans. However, he cautioned that this vision cannot materialize if voters continue electing divisive, corrupt, and self-serving leaders.

He called on Teso residents to recognize their long-standing struggle for effective leadership. Ocheger encouraged them to unite and collaborate with President Museveni to drive the region’s development. He expressed disappointment in some members of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) for Eastern Uganda, accusing them of neglecting the region’s needs and prioritizing personal and family interests instead.

Ocheger implored voters to elect leaders who genuinely care about community welfare and who will prioritize peace, education, and healthcare.

He urged the people of Teso to reassess political candidates and reject those who have previously betrayed their trust. Echodu, who previously contested for a parliamentary seat, plans to challenge Capt. Mike Mukula for the CEC Chairperson position in the 2026 elections.

His campaign has already attracted support from influential figures, including Eastern Uganda NRM mobilizer Teddy Acam and presidential advisor Charles Elasu. They have openly criticized Mukula for failing to address the region’s pressing issues, contributing to the fact that over 40% of Teso’s population still lives in poverty.

***

URN