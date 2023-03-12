Obongi Town Council grapples with acute water scarcity

Obongi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The condemnation of the piped water system in Obongi town council in Obongi district has thrown the residents into an acute water crisis. According to the residents, the district water department condemned the piped water system close to two years ago when the water turned reddish.

Residents currently lack alternative sources of water something that has forced many of them to continue drawing water from condemned sources. Hamida Tanimaru, a resident of Obongi Town council, says that the situation has forced them to collect unsafe water from the river and other unprotected water sources. She has appealed to the district authorities to intervene, saying that they are at risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

Rukia Yukwe, the Gimara and Itula Sub-Counties female councilor in Obongi district council note that the water situation in the entire district is dire noting that there is a need to construct new water sources.

According to Ramadhan Longa, the water crisis has forced women to trek for long distances in search of water from other alternative sources while others still continue to draw water from condemned sources.

Beatrice Nyakua, the Roma Ward female councilor in Obongi Town council explains that the only clean and safe water source in the Town Council is found at the police barracks but when women go to the barracks to fetch the water, they are often chased away on the grounds that the water belongs to the police.

Habib Buga Khemis, the Obongi district LC V chairperson, says that they are aware of the challenge and have already secured a new water project to address the water scarcity in the town council.

On Wednesday, a section of women in the Obongi district took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction over the acute water shortage in the area. Obongi district has 268 domestic water points, which serve 36,572 people, according to the latest records at Uganda water supply Atlas.

URN