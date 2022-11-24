Obongi, Moyo district officials arrested for causing financial loss to gov’t

Moyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An official from Obongi and three others from Moyo district are in police custody for alleged abuse of office, and causing financial loss of 512 million Shillings to the government contrary to Sections 11(1) and (2), and 20(1) respectively of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended.

They are Alfred Adaku, the acting Obongi Chief Administrative Officer, Bosco Madrara, the Principal Human Resource Officer, Natal Lulu, the Senior Human Resource Officer, and Jane Clara Aserua, the acting Accountant of Moyo district.

A statement of offense issued by Brenda Kimbugwe Mawanda, the manager of the Prosecutions Inspectorate of Government reveals that during the Financial Year 2018/2019, Lulu, Adaku, and Madrara while performing their duties negligently facilitated 23 staff to be of Moyo district local government and paid salary arrears occasioning a loss of 244,247,107 million Shillings to their employer.

The IG also alleges that the trio arbitrarily enabled the 23 staff of Moyo district Local Government to be irregularly paid salary arrears, thereby occasioning a financial loss of the aforementioned amount to the prejudice of their employer.

In a related matter, the IG also faults Lulu, Madrara, and Jane Clara Aserua during financial year 2020/2021 while performing their duties of negligently facilitating 24 staff of Moyo District Local Government to be irregularly paid salary arrears, knowing their acts would occasion a loss of 268,265,343 million Shillings to the prejudice of their employer.

The quartet was arrested by police detectives attached to the Inspectorate of Government-IG on Tuesday evening. By the time of filing this story, the suspects were being transported to face trial at the Anti–Corruption Court based in Kololo, Kampala.

In September 2022, the Inspector General of Government -IG released a quarterly report revealing that it had recovered up to Shillings 4.5 billion from corrupt public officials. Annually, Uganda loses about 11 trillion Shillings to corruption.

*****

URN