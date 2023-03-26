Nytil gets deal to manufacture uniforms for Equatorial Guinea army

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni on Thursday flagged off the export of military consignments manufactured by Southern Ranger Nyanza Limited (Nytil)to Equatorial Guinea.

The consignment included 5,400 cartons of army uniforms and accessories for the Equatorial Guinea army manufactured in Uganda.

The items were first displayed to President Museveni before the Minister for Defence, Vincent Ssempijja officiated at the flagging-off ceremony at Entebbe Airbase.

Speaking at Entebbe, Ssempijja applauded the presidents of Uganda and Equatorial Guinea for the initiative.

I wish to specifically thank His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mangue who has been behind this strategic effort to link our brotherly countries in the sphere of trade and investments,” Ssempijja said.

According to Ssempijja, Uganda and Equatorial Guinea have been cooperating in different areas including defence and security.

He added that the scope of the cooperation has expanded to include trade which will result in increased revenue for the socio-economic development and mutual benefit of the African People.