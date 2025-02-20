Nyanzi whereabouts remain unknown

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The whereabouts of Fred Nyanzi, the head of Moblization of the National Unity Platform-NUP remain unknown two days after he was abducted.

Nyanzi who is also the brother of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi went missing on Monday. Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition and Party spokesperson said that Nyanzi was abducted by security personnel at Mulago shortly after leaving, the NUP party headquarters in Makerere Kavule.

On Wednesday, Majorine Nyanzi, the wife accompanied by their children and relatives, rushed to Jinja Police Station after receiving reports that he was being held there. However, they later headed to Wandegeya Police Station but were denied access to the premises.

Upon arrival at Wandegeya Police Station, the family were joined by National Unity Platform-NUP lawyer George Musisi, they engaged in discussions with police officers, hoping to locate Nyanzi. However, they were informed by police that Nyanzi was not at the police station.

“We received credible information that my husband was being held at Wandegeya Police Station after being brought in this morning. We confirmed that he was indeed arrested by the police. We will not give up until we find him, and we will pursue every lead to locate his whereabouts.”Majorine said.

According to David Lewis Lubongoya, the MUP Secretary General, they are unable to locate Nyanzi and two other NUP supporters, Rashid Kyinobe and Sharif alias Shatter.

On Tuesday, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the alleged abduction, instead directing inquiries to Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke who has also said that he does not know about Nyanzi’s alleged abduction.

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Spokesperson, also denied any knowledge of the UPDF’s involvement in the alleged abduction. When asked about the incident, Kulayigye said, “I don’t know anything about his said abduction by UPDF soldiers. That is all I can tell you.”

However, NUP leaders have accused the UPDF of being responsible for Nyanzi’s abduction.

