Nyanzi, students arrested over Makerere student death protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested Dr. Stella Nyanzi and two Makerere University students for staging a protest near the gate of parliament demanding answers for the death of Emmanuel Tegu.

The former second year veterinary student at Makerere University breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital on June 27th, 2020 due to multiple organ failure resulting from internal bleeding.

Tegu is believed to have been assaulted by a mob. Police picked up more than 13 suspects including 10 youths and three security guards in connection to the mob action.

Four of the suspects including Charles Oigu, a local councilor, Balam Nyeko, a security guard, Johnson Kakuru and Moses Sekitoleko, both residents of Makerere University appeared before the Law Development Center’s magistrate court and were remanded to Sentama prison in Wakiso district last week.

This morning, Dr. Stella Nyanzi staged opposite at the gate of parliament together with Obed Kwoboth chanting “We want Justice for Tegu”.

This prompted police to swing into action to confiscate Placards from the protesters and ask them to leave as they continued calling for justice for Tegu.

As a result, police arrested the protesters and bundled them on a waiting patrol truck.

Police was yet to comment on the duo’s arrest by the time of publishing this story.

This is the second time Dr. Stella Nyanzi is being arrested within a space one week.

Last week, Dr. Nyanzi was arrested while addressing a joint press conference with arcade owners under their umbrella body, Kampala Arcade and Traders’ Association (KATA) protesting the closure of their arcades.

*****

URN