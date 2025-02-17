Nyanjura and Ingrid arrested for Free-Besigye protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doreen Nyanjura, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Kampala, and Ingrid Turinawe, head of mobilization in the Forum for Democratic Change Katonga faction, have been arrested today during a protest in Kampala demanding the release of Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

The duo, along with political activist Faridah Nangozi, was detained near Arua Park in downtown Kampala. They were raising awareness about the “Free Besigye and all political prisoners” campaign.

An eyewitness described the scene as violent to Uganda Radio Network (URN), saying the women were forcibly arrested by heavily deployed police officers.

According to the witness, the trio was taken into custody after urging Ugandans to stand up against injustices and fight for their freedom. “They were three women dressed in t-shirts calling for the freedom of Dr. Besigye. I recognized Nyanjura and Ingrid, and another lady I don’t know. But police officers bundled them into a patrol vehicle as people began to join them. They were taken to CPS,” the eyewitness said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest but stated that a formal statement would be issued later. The arrests occurred amid a heavy police and military presence in downtown Kampala, aimed at preventing further protests calling for Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s release. A robust deployment, including the Field Force Unit (FFU), counterterrorism personnel, and plainclothes detectives, has been stationed at key road junctions in Kampala.

The presence of security forces at Katonga has also restricted access to the Peoples Front for Freedom (PFF) offices. Boda-boda riders and pedestrians were seen being instructed by heavily armed security personnel not to stop in areas such as Mulago Roundabout, Lugogo, Makerere Kavule, Bwaise, and parts of the city center.

Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, explained that the heightened deployment was in response to intelligence suggesting possible disturbances in Kampala. “Our deployment is based on the need. Today, intelligence indicates that there are individuals planning to cause unrest, so we must deploy accordingly as a countermeasure to address potential threats,” Kituuma said.

Turinawe and Nyanjura had announced a nationwide “Free Besigye” protest on social media throughout the weekend, urging Ugandans to rise up against injustices and demand the release of Dr. Kiiza Besigye and all political prisoners.

“Let us raise our voices for the freedom of Dr. Besigye, all political prisoners. Free Uganda. Free All. Start from where you are, use what you have, and do what you can,” they posted on X.

Turinawe, along with other activists, was arrested last week for protesting the continued detention of Dr. Kiiza Besigye and Abed Lutale at Luzira Prison, despite a Supreme Court judgment.

They were later released on bail, with conditions to refrain from illegal activities to avoid revocation of the bail.

URN