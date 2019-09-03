NWSC’s Mugisha replaces Baryamureeba as UBTEB boss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director National Water and Sewerage Corporation- NWSC is the new board chairperson of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board –UBTEB. He was appointed yesterday by the First lady and Education and Sports Minister, Janet Kataaha Museveni, according to Narasi Kambaho, the senior UBTEB Information and Communication Officer.

Dr. Mugisha, who represents Federation of Uganda Employers, is replacing Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, a celebrated educationist. The other appointees are Professor Umar Kakumba, the first Deputy Vice Chancellor Makerere University who will represent public Universities while Professor Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice Chancellor Bishop Stuart University will represent private Universities.

Members serve for three years and are eligible for reappointment for a second term. They are drawn from constituents and professionals representing Public Universities, Private Universities, and Principals of training institutions.

The others include employers, Public Service Commission, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Water and Environment, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Uganda National Examinations Board, National Curriculum Development Centre, Ministry of Trade Tourism and Industry, Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Ministry of Energy, and Directorate of Industrial Training.

The Board has mandate to co-opt any reasonable number of persons for purposes of discharging its mandate. UBTEB is established under statutory instrument number 9 of 2009. It provides for the composition of the Board consisting of 15 members.

The Board is charged with conducting Business Technical Examinations for specialized training Institutions in Uganda; accrediting theory and practical examination centers used for conduct of the examinations; making rules regulating the conduct of the examinations; and establishing and overseeing practical and theoretical question banks.

It also publishes examinations papers; establishes and maintains a data base of the examination results; collaborates with other bodies relevant to its functions; provides feedback to training institutions on examinations; in addition to awarding certificates and diplomas to successful candidates in such examinations. The inauguration of the new Board members is slated for Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 at the UBTEB Secretariat in Ntinda.

