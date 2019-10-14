 NWSC in massive water shutdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporations (NWSC) is planning a massive shutdown of water supply in parts of Kampala,Mukono and Wakiso.

According to a statement from the NWSC, the shutdown planned to take effect on Tuesday October 15 is due to routine maintenance works at Gaba water treatment plant and other associated system upgrade works.

According to NWSC, the affected areas include parts of kampala Central Business district, Buziga, Ggaba, Bunga,Munyonyo,Lukuli,Salaama, Kyamula and Konge and other surrounding areas.

Others are Bombo road, Bwaise, Kawempe, Maganjo, Kawanda, Ttula, Kawempe,Kagoma and sorounding areas.

In Wakiso district, areas of Wakiso, Bukasa,Kigoma will be affected. Other areas are Mutungo service centre that will affect Nakawa,Biina,Kitintale,Butabika among others. The Namasuba service area including Najjanankumbi, Seguku, Masajja, Ndejje, Lubowa among others will be affected.

Others are Mukono, Banda, Namanve and Butto. In the Rubaga service centre, Lungujja, Nakulabye, Namungoona, and areas of Nansana, Buddo and Nabingo among others will be affected.

Sam Apedel, the Spokesperson NWSC says that th corporation is working on ensure that water challenges in the city and other parts are resolved including areas with little pressure among others.

URN