Nwoya woman arrested for defiling teenager

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A woman is in custody at Nwoya central police station for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old boy.

The suspect is 27-year-old Pamela Akullu, a resident of Leb-ngec village in Lungulu sub county in Nwoya district.

She reportedly committed the offense in the night of May 8th after luring the minor to escort her to a neighbor’s home.

According to police, Akullu stopped the teenager midway forced him to touch her private parts and later had sexual intercourse with him.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson says they have issued police forms 3A and 24 to the defilement victim and suspect for medical and mental examination respectively.

He also says they have recorded statements from the victim, suspect and other witnesses and intend the file to the Resident State Attorney in Nwoya for advice.

Okema says the suspect has been charged with aggravated defilement vide Nwoya CRB 448/2020.

