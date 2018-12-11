NUSAF suspends disbursement of funds to Arua

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Disbursement of funds under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund- NUSAF 3 programme to Arua district has been suspended over embezzlement of more than 500 billion shillings.

Last month, the police raided the NUSAF offices to search for clues into the disappearance of funds. The offices had been locked for two months ago by the NUSAF Desk Officer, Paul Edobo after allegedly drawing more than 500 Million Shillings.

The funds were supposed to be paid to suppliers of beans, soya seeds and cassava cuttings through the NUSAF office.

The suspension of the funds was announced by the NUSAF Director Dr, Robert Limlim and State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Kwiyucwiny during a fact-finding visit to the district on Monday.

Limlim said that the Inspector General of Government has started investigations into the disappearance of the funds. He explained that disbursement of the funds will remain suspended for 3 months until investigations are complete.

Kwiyucwiny expressed dismay at the poor level of monitoring and supervision of officers in the district, describing it as a laxity, which cannot be tolerated.

Wadri Sam Nyakua the Arua District LC 5 Chairman Arua apologized for the mess and called for the arrest of the people involved.

The Chief Administrative Officer Arua Ismael Ochengel admitted that there was a gap in the monitoring and implementation of NUSAF. He, however, says that the district is in talks to pay the suppliers in a phase of two to three years so as to avoid legal battles.

URN