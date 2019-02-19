Nurses arrested over drug theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Fort Portal have arrested two nurses found in possession of suspected stolen drugs.

Vincent Mujanama, a comprehensive nurse from Ntoroko district and Pidson Bwambale, an enrolled nurse from Kibaale district, were arrested at Kalita Bus Park in Fort Portal with a box full of Coartem drugs.

According to the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe, the arrest followed a tip to the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner – RDC Stephen Asiimwe, that a taxi from Mbarara was carrying a box of drugs.

She adds that Asiimwe informed police who found the drugs had already been delivered at Kalita Bus offices in Fort Portal town.

Tumushabe notes that their investigations indicate that a person identified as Fred, who is still on the run, sent the drugs to Bwambale who then directed Mujanama to pick them from the Kalita Bus offices.

Asiimwe notes that it is possible that the arrested medical workers are part of a big cartel stealing and selling government drugs.

Last month, a team from State House Health Monitoring Unit arrested a staff of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, for using coffins to transport stolen drugs out of the hospital.

*******

URN