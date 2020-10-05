NUP supporters reject selected flag bearer for Kasese Municipality MP seat

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Unity Platform-NUP party supporters in Kasese district have rejected the nominated flag bearer for the Kasese municipality parliamentary seat. They have vowed to return their membership cards unless NUP vetting committee reverses the selection of the little known Amina Kahindo and hand the party flag to Sam Baluku.

The disgruntled party supporters stormed NUP offices at Nyakasanga division in Kasese municipality on Sunday to express their dissatisfaction. The group comprising of over 50 party supporters mostly youths said it was unfair for the committee to leave out people who have fought tooth and nail to establish NUP in Kasese.

Allan Biira, one of the disgruntled NUP members said Baluku has been resilient, enduring and suffered various arrests for promoting the party in the district. He wants all party members to participate in the selection of flag bearers just like the case was with NRM.

Medius Mughuda, another NUP member says she got to know People power and later joined NUP through one of the contenders who has been denied the party flag. She blames the NUP top leadership of picking candidates without making background checks.

“We were mobilized by Sam to join people power, so if he is left out, then we have no leadership and the choice is to bring back the NUP cards,” Mughuda said. Julius Matovu, another party supporter is worried that the NUP vetting committee has given most of the party flags to women, which is likely to discourage men from participating in the entire electoral process.

But Kahindo told URN on Sunday evening that she had expected such reaction from some party supporters who had strong links to her opponent. She says all aspirants went through a vigorous vetting process where she was found to be the best to represent the party.

Brian Basisa, Kasese NUP party chairperson says he has forwarded the concerns of the party members to party headquarters. He also says that it would have been more beneficial if the party had allowed district party leaders to vet the candidates.

*****

URN