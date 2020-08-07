NUP sets foot in East Acholi region with new regional office

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) party headed by Kyandondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi is set to unveil a field office in Kitgum municipality.

Activists affiliated to the party’s political wing, People Power movement started face-lift works on Thursday on an office space they newly acquired for the party’s political activities.

Tony Olenge Olanya, the regional coordinator for People Power movement in Acholi sub-region says the office in Pandwong division, roughly a kilometre away from the heart of Kitgum municipality will give a permanent address for NUP and coordinate all its activities in the region.

He notes that the absence of office space had initially hampered their groundwork, sale of party attires and meeting of its members as the 2021 general elections draw closer.

Already in Kitgum municipality, the political race has picked up the pace with the Opposition political parties making attempts to end the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party dominance in the grass root and top political seats.

With NUP intending to launch its office first in the region of Kitgum, political analysts believe their move is calculatedly at de-popularizing William Otim alias Bosmic Otim, a musician who is seeking the Chua West parliamentary seat on the NRM ticket.

Bosmic was a member of the People Power youth wing in Acholi sub-region about a year ago before switching camp to NRM. Initially, the musician had planned to contest for Gulu West Parliamentary seat but moved to challenge Phillip Okin Ojara, the incumbent Chua West MP in Kitgum district on the advice of top NRM party officials.

Olenge however says they are not following Otim but rather aiming at popularizing their party in the region to see to an end to President Museveni’s more than 30 years stay in power.

Wilfred Ocitti, an administrator at the new NUP offices says getting an office space has been a challenge to their team citing that more than 16 landlords rejected to offer their rooms for rent fearing government intimidation.

According to people power activists, Bobi wine is expected to officially unveil the Kitgum offices over the weekend. NUP is also expected to come out with its candidates that will be contesting in the various elective positions in Kitgum and the neighbouring Pader, Lamwo and Agago districts.

*****

URN