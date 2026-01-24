NUP secures Bugweri and Iganga LCV seats

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) has clinched two district leadership positions after its candidates were declared substantive LCV chairpersons for Bugweri and Iganga districts.

In Bugweri District, Hamidu Kimark emerged victorious after polling 18,188 votes. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, Ibrahim Ndhoga, came second with 7,968 votes, while the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Swaliki Lukaba, placed third with 7,019 votes. The incumbent chairperson, Shafi Muziransa, trailed with 2,988 votes.

The contest was largely viewed as a two-horse race between Kimark and Ndhoga, with both candidates commanding sizeable rallies throughout the campaign period, positioning them as early frontrunners.

Ndhoga, a well-known radio presenter in the Busoga sub-region, leveraged his media popularity to mobilise support, particularly in rural communities where radio remains the dominant source of information.

However, Kimark adopted an aggressive media strategy of his own, partnering with prominent radio presenters across multiple stations to amplify his message and counter Ndhoga’s influence on the airwaves.

Beyond media outreach, Kimark strengthened his grassroots appeal by mobilising successful professionals and elites from Bugweri District to participate in door-to-door campaigns. This approach enabled him to engage voters directly across political and social divides.

Some voters attribute Kimark’s victory to his inclusive campaign strategy. They note that integrating people from different age groups into his campaign team helped him connect with a broad cross-section of the electorate.

Faridah Mirembe, a resident of Makutu Sub-county, observed that effective rural politics goes beyond voter inducement and instead hinges on fostering a sense of shared ownership in leadership.

“I supported Kimark, knowing he is among the most successful people in our community, but his commitment to preaching hope to peasant farmers, the youth, and the elderly alike endeared him to many voters,” Mirembe said.

Another voter, Rashidah Mutesi, credited Kimark for maintaining a calm and peaceful tone throughout the campaign, despite provocations from rival camps. “Political campaigns are often emotionally charged and can trigger violence. His consistent message of peace gave supporters confidence and a sense of security to campaign without fear,” Mutesi noted.

Following his victory, Kimark pledged to promote unity across Bugweri District, vowing to work with leaders at all levels to drive inclusive grassroots development.

However, his closest challenger, Ndhoga, has rejected the election results, accusing Kimark of colluding with Electoral Commission officials to manipulate the outcome. Ndhoga further alleged that election day was marred by violence, claiming that his supporters were assaulted and intimidated, preventing them from fully participating in the voting process.

Meanwhile, in Iganga District, NUP’s Shabiru Muhando secured a decisive win with 42,292 votes, defeating the incumbent NRM chairperson, Ezera Gabula, who polled 31,195 votes. Independent candidate Livingstone Ndikabona finished third with 1,355 votes.

Muhando credited his victory to sustained support from NUP, describing his leadership as rooted in a “service above self” philosophy aimed at prioritising the needs of the population.

Gabula, however, attributed his loss to internal divisions within the NRM and called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into alleged electoral malpractices, which he claims undermined his re-election bid.

****

URN