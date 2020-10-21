NUP replaces Bukedi coordinator who defected to NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform- NUP party has replaced Wycliffe Sanya Odwori, the Bukedi regional coordinator who defected to the National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

Sanya crossed to the ruling party on Monday and was received by the State Minister for East African Affairs Julius Maganda. Before his defection, Sanya had accompanied his opponent Richard Wanyama Hamala, the NRM flag bearer for nomination for the Samia Bugwe MP seat.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says that they have since replaced Sanya with Abudallah Tiff of JEEMA party who he said is competent enough to handle the NUP mobilization in the region.

Abudallah Tiff who is also a contestant for the Busia Municipality MP seat says that their work has not been affected by Sanya’s defection.

Moses Lyada, the Bukedi region NUP sub-coordinator, also the party flag bearer for Parliamentary seat for Bunyole West says that they will need to double their efforts to mobilize support for NUP.

Hamala expressed excitement saying that he has gained strength because NUP members in the area are on his side.

Eric Masiga, the Busia district NRM chairman says that they feel relieved and happy because they are getting converts from NUP which is an indication that people are understanding the ideology of the NRM.

URN