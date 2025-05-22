Missing NUP mobilizer Abed Mudiobole arraigned in Iganga Court

Mudiobole, who appeared frail and subdued during the court proceedings, denied all charges. His lawyer, Samuel Kyozila, told the court that Mudiobole had been held incommunicado for several days, which had negatively affected his physical and mental health.

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) mobilizer for Iganga Municipal Council, Abed Mudiobole, who was arrested last week in Kyaliwajala, Kampala, has been arraigned before the Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Iganga.

Mudiobole, a former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member, has contested the Iganga Municipality parliamentary seat for the past two terms, losing on both occasions to the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Peter Mugema. He joined NUP earlier this year and has since been mobilizing grassroots support, intending to contest again in next year’s general election.

According to charges read out by Grade One Magistrate Kaibei Cherotich on April 5, 2025, Mudiobole and others still at large are accused of organizing a political rally in Kasolo Village, Bulamagi Sub-county, Iganga District, where they allegedly conducted military drills involving hundreds of youth.

The prosecution further alleges that Mudiobole and his associates held a military parade—an activity legally reserved for the armed forces. Mudiobole, who appeared frail and subdued during the court proceedings, denied all charges. His lawyer, Samuel Kyozila, told the court that Mudiobole had been held incommunicado for several days, which had negatively affected his physical and mental health.

Kyozila applied for bail on medical grounds, arguing that his client urgently needed specialized healthcare and psychosocial support due to trauma resulting from his abduction by unidentified security operatives. Kyozila added that Mudiobole’s family members were present in court and willing to stand surety.

Magistrate Cherotich adjourned the hearing to Friday, when a ruling on the bail application will be delivered. Meanwhile, NUP’s Iganga District Chairperson, Grace Ndizawa, condemned what she described as a deliberate crackdown on the party’s activities. Ndizawa noted that their grassroots mobilization efforts were being stifled despite ongoing electoral processes.

“Our teams are frequently arrested even during small meetings held in private homes,” Ndizawa said. “This violates the spirit of a multiparty system, where citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choice.” However, Busoga East Police spokesperson Michael Kafayo dismissed the allegations. He maintained that all political actors were free to conduct their activities as long as they adhered to Electoral Commission guidelines.

***

URN