NUP manifesto launch: Security mounts roadblocks on Masaka-Mbarara road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have mounted three roadblocks in Mbarara city along the Mbarara-Masaka road.

Three of the unusual roadblocks have been mounted at Biharwe, at the weighbridge and Sanga. Earlier, the roadblock was manned by traffic police and URA was located a few meters within Mbarara city but was recently relocated.

The roadblocks were set up in the wee hours of the morning at every checkpoint, every car entering and exiting Mbarara is checked and the occupants are asked to identify themselves.

The Zonal Commander Ankole-Kigezi electoral policing zone, who is also overseeing the operation, Abas Byakagaba says the roadblocks are part of the response team set up to avert any occurrences of unauthorized rallies and campaigns by the opposition.

Dan Musiime, a driver says he was asked to identify himself and the reason why he was heading to Mbarara.

“I was asked to present my credentials that include the National Identity card and also explain where I was going and why I was going there”. He said.

Another affected person who preferred anonymity says he spent over one hour in the jam as the slow checking of cars went on.

Byakagaba who is regarded as the country’s topmost counter-terrorism expert says they have also increased on the motorized patrols along the road.

The roadblocks come in the wake of the announcement by the National Unity Platform (NUP) that they will be launching their manifesto in Mbarara.

NUP had earlier announced they would hold their manifesto launch on Friday but later postponed to Saturday, 7th November 2020.

Byakagaba also cautioned NUP leaders to abide by the Health Ministry and Electoral Commission Covid-19 guidelines as they launch their manifesto.

Byakagaba further warned politicians in Ankole and Kigezi against soliciting for votes at various functions, distributing campaign materials, holding rallies before the campaigns start.

*****

URN