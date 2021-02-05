NUP makes strides in Kalungu, Bukomansimbi local councils

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition National Unity Platform-NUP has made major political inroads in Bukomansimbi and Kalungu districts, following local council III elections which were held on Wednesday, February 3.

The newly formed party has taken a lion’s share in Sub-county and Town Council elections defeating the incumbents from the National Resistance Movement-NRM. The ruling party won in only one, out of the four Sub Counties and three Town Councils in Kalungu district, after its candidate David Ssegawa defeated Charles Kayima for the Lwebange Sub-county seat.

In Bukulula Sub county, incumbent Charles Muyanja lost to the NUP candidate Godfrey Kaweesa Bazadde, while Ernest Munune was beaten by Eriya Mbalaala in Kyamulibwa Sub-county. Similarly, the Democratic Party’s incumbent for Kalungu Sub County also lost to NUP’s Vincent Kiyimba.

John Kiragga, who contested on the NUP ticket, retained the Kalungu Town Council Chairperson’s seat, while in Lukaya Town Council Charles Tamale beat the NRM’s Gerald Ssenyondo ending his three-term long leadership journey. In Kyamulibwa Town council Godfrey Ssagala beat NRM’s Patrick Mayiga.

The ruling party also struggled to win seats in the LC III Councillors race, according to official Electoral Commissions declarations by Ann Namatovu, the Kalungu District Returning Officer. The NUP won nine out of 13 positions for directly elected sub-county Councillors in Kyamulibwa Town council, the NRM won two, and the other was taken by an independent candidate.

In Kamulibwa Sub-county, the NUP dominated with seven Councillors up ahead of two Councillors of the NRM and one independent. In Kalungu Town Council, the NUP took all the fourteen positions of directly elected councillors while in Bukulula sub-county, the ruling NRM trailed with six Councillors against ten for NUP.

Godfrey Bazadde Kaweesa, the Chairperson-elect for Bukulula sub-county attributes their success on their campaign message of hope, the quality of candidates that beat their incumbent opponents by far. Many of the incumbents had also become unpopular after serving for more than two terms, albeit with fewer achievements in terms of social services.

The Chairperson-elect for Lukaya Town council Charles Tamale also attributes his success ideal solutions for challenges affecting their communities.

In Bukomansimbi district, the NUP candidates also dominated the LC III Chairpersons and Councillor positions taking them from their NRM and Democratic Party counterparts that previously shared the lower local council leadership positions in the area.

The NRM which holds leadership in seven out of the nine sub-counties had its numbers reduced to three Chairpersons for Butenga Sub County, Kagologolo, and Bukago town councils. The NUP won in four sub-counties of Bukomansimbi and Kigangazi town council, and Bigasa and Kitanda sub-counties, beating the Democratic Party which retained only one of the two positions.

********

URN