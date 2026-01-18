NUP loses 23 Parliamentary Seats

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The National Unity Platform has lost at least 23 parliamentary seats in the just-concluded general elections. All of these seats located in Buganda region have been won back by other the ruling National Resistance Movement which had lost them in the 2021 general elections, or independents who are also NRM leaning.

In the current parliament, NUP has got 57 MPs of whom 55 come from Buganda. Among the seats lost is Kawempe South currently represented by Bashir Kazibwe.

Kazibwe never sought re-election after falling out with the leadership of NUP. Fred Nyanzi, the elder brother of Kyagulanyi had been selected as the party flagbearer for Kawempe South.

NUP also lost the Nakawa East seat to NRM’s Freddie Ruhindi. In the current parliament, Nakawa East is being represented by Ronald Balimwezo who is running for Kampala Lord Mayor position.

In Wakiso district, NUP was defeated in Busiro North, Entebbe municipality and Busiro South by NRM candidates. In Busiro South, Kenan Opio defeated Charles Matovu the incumbent while in Busiro North Moses Mayanja defeated Ronald Ssemaganda. The incumbent Paul Nsubuga was denied the party ticket.

In Entebbe municipality, Alice Namuli was defeated by Steven Shyaka Gashaija. The incumbent Michael Kakembo crossed to the Democratic Front.

In Nakaseke district, the MP for Nakaseke Central Allan Mayanja was defeated by the state minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

In Bukomansimbi district all the three MPs from the district were defeated. These are the women MPs Veronica Nannyondo, Christine Ndiwalana and Solomon Kayemba of Bukomansimbi North and South, respectively.

In Butambala district, Aisha Kabanda and Muwanga Kivumbi the woman MP and the county MP, respectively, were defeated by independents, Lydia Mirembe and Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi respectively.

In Kiboga district, Christine Kkaaya Nakimwero the woman MP was defeated by NRM’s Desire Muhooza. Musicians Kiyaga Hillary commonly known as Dr Hilderman and Geoffrey Lutaaya representing Mawokota North and Kakuuto County, respectively, were also defeated.

In Mityana district, NUP candidate for woman MP Mukisa Proscovia was defeated by Judith Nabakooba, the minister of lands. The incumbent Joyce Bagala was denied the NUP party ticket.

Other MPs who have been defeated are Kanyike Evans of Bukoto East, Sserubula Steven of Lugazi Municipality, Namugga Goretti of Mawogola South, Mugabi Suzan Buvuma Woman, Nabagabe Flavia woman MP Kassanda, Frank Kabuye Kassanda South.

Meanwhile, NUP was also able to flip six seats in Buganda and seven in Busoga. Among the six in Buganda include Kira municipality currently held by PFF’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. George Musisi a prominent Kampala lawyer defeated Ssemujju with a vote difference of 6,876.

NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde won the Kayunga district MP seat while Ivan Kyeyune won in Nakasongola county. NUP also flipped the Democratic Party held position of Mukono South MP as Robert Maseruka defeated Fred Kayondo. The NUP candidate also defeated PFF’s Bayiga Lulume in Buikwe South. The party also defeated NRM’s Lubega Bashir of Mubende municipality.NUP also extended its influence beyond Buganda when it won at least seven seats in the Busoga sub region.

Altogether, NUP has won 43 seats. Put together, it means NUPs numerical strength in the house will be less by 14 MPs from the current 57 that they hold. Parliament has 459 territorial MPs.