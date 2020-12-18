NUP defectors accuse party of tribalism, corruption and violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 500 supporters of the National Unity Platform in Acholi and Lango sub region have defected to the National Resistance Movement-NRM party this week alone.

The defectors are from Nwoya, Amuru, Gulu, Pader and Kitgum districts in Acholi sub region and Lira city.

They denounced their allegiance to NUP, handed over their party cards to the leadership of the ruling party through Bosco Odoch Olak, the head of NRM campaign and mobilization for Northern Uganda.

In Lira city alone, 170 NUP supporters joined the NRM party at Big Wallet Hotel. Defectors from Amuru were 65, Kitgum 38, Pader 50, and 120 from Nwoya district among others.

Key among the defectors are, Tonny Olanya Olenge, the former NUP coordinator for Acholi sub region, Bosco Ocira Lawino alias Snoopy, the former NUP head of mobilization for Nwoya, Robinson Rachkara, the former NUP party registrar for Acholi sub region, Denis Owiny, the former NUP chairperson for Lira city and Winnie Ekwam, the NUP women coordinator for Lango sub region.

The defectors accused their former party leaders of tribalism, corruption, violence and unfairness.

For instance, Rachkara Robinson told URN on Thursday afternoon while announcing his defection from Paicho sub county in Gulu district that the NUP has only recruited people from the West Nile and central regions to head the Acholi sub regional office leaving out the indigenous people.

Lawino who was the head of mobilization for NUP in Nwoya district also accused his former party of embezzling over fifty-three million shillings for nomination of candidates and printing campaign posters. But Lawino did not say whose money the 53 million that NUP embezzled was.

Winnie Ekwam, former NUP head of women affairs for Lango sub region equally attacked NUP for unfairly representing the women and youths in their affairs but instead mobilizing them to indulge in violence.

The defectors who pledged 100% support and mobilization for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM party in the forthcoming general elections and also demanded the NRM party to create more jobs, enhance security, offer vocational skills training and ensure peace in the forthcoming general elections.

Bosco Odoch Olak, the NRM head of campaign mobilization for Northern Uganda said during an interview, that the defectors will be deployed alongside the party chairpersons to boost the door to door campaign strategy.

But Samuel Obedgiu, the Acholi regional coordinator for NUP said that they are not scared of the defectors, saying that those are money seekers.

*****

URN