NUP declares national fasting and prayer day as Museveni swears-in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The main opposition party, National Unity Platform–NUP has declared tomorrow a national day pf prayer and fasting for the country, as President Museveni swears-in for the sixth elected term in power.

Speaking to Journalists at Kamwokya based NUP head offices, Joel Ssenyonyi the party spokesperson also the new elected Nakawa East constituency said they have declared Wednesday a day of prayers and fasting, to seek God’s intervention for this country that is covered by actions of human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, and bad governance.

“As Museveni swears himself in, we as National Unity platform we shall be praying and fasting for this country, because we believe our land needs healing, people are being murdered every day, democracy was kicked out this country, we have only wicked people ruling over us, so we shall be praying for God’s intervention, said Ssenyonyi.

He said the main prayer function will be held at their offices in Kamwokya, and all change loving Ugandans and all their leaders will attend in black attire as a symbol of sadness for hundreds of people who have been brutalized and killed because of supporting regime change.

While Hon John Baptist Nambeshe the National Unity Platform vice president in charge Eastern region said praying is not a sign of cowardice not even surrendering but turning to God almighty and crying to his interventions.

Nambeshe described the Presidential swearing-in ceremony of president Museveni as democratic pretensions of the highest level by one person who has been handing over power to himself several times.

Meanwhile the press briefing was left before ending, when military armored vehicles with soldiers parked in the middle of the NUP gate causing tension for about 30 minutes before they vacated the premises without any action. Some party leaders and journalists vanished in fear for the arrests.

But the party general secretary general David Lubongoya condemned the security action to disrupt a peaceful function saying that parking military armored vehicles in the middle of gate has no meaning but to cause fear and intimidation.

On Monday Police said that they have received information that the presidential candidate of NUP who rejected conceding defeat was planning to hold a parallel swearing-in ceremony. The Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have got information about plans.

URN