NUP candidate withdraws from Sembabule Woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zaituni Yahaya Babikola, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate for the Sembabule Woman parliamentary race has withdrawn from next year’s general elections.

Babikola who is also the NUP Sembabule district coordinator communicated her withdraw from the race in a letter to the party secretary-general, David Lewis Rubongoya. The letter is copied to the Electoral Commission chairperson.

In her October 30th notice, Babikola argues that she is incapable of continuing with the race due to lack of financial resources to canvass for votes across the district.

She asked the NUP leadership to formally write to Electoral Commission to strike her name from the list of candidates vying for Sembabule Woman parliamentary seat.

Her withdrawal leaves the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate Mary Begumisa unopposed.

Ibrahim Mpuuga, the Sembabule district NUP publicity secretary has confirmed receiving the notice from their candidate. He says they have unsuccessfully tried to reach her.

Mpuuga says they are suspicious of Babikola’s conduct because of her failure to participate in the party’s mobilization activities despite being the NUP coordinator for Sembabule district.

He says they will critically analyze the circumstances under which the candidate decided to withdraw her candidature.

Barbra Mulimira, the Sembabule Electoral Commission returning officer says they are yet to receive an official communication from the candidate or the political party which endorsed her nomination.

Efforts to speak to Babikola have been futile as she neither picked nor returned calls from our reporter. She also didn’t respond to text message sent to her known number by URN.

******

URN