NUP camp protests decision to block Kyagulanyi from campaigning in Kayunga

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The camp of the National Unity Platform-NUP party candidate for the Kayunga LC 5 chairperson by-election, Harriet Nakwede is protesting a decision by the Resident District Commissioner, Ssempala Kigozi to block their principal, Robert Kyagulanyi from joining her last campaign rally.

Although the open campaigns are scheduled to close on Tuesday, Kigozi has informed Nakwede that the District Security Committee has resolved to stop her final campaign rally once she invites Kyagulanyi. Nakwede says such instructions contradict the harmonized campaign program agreed upon with the Electoral Commission-EC, harmonized by all candidates.

She says that the decision to allow President Yoweri Museveni to canvas support for her NRM rival and block Kyagulanyi from doing the same for her is a sign of unfairness. Nakwede is supposed to hold her final campaign rally in Kayunga town council while the NRM candidate is supposed to campaign in Kayonza sub county.

Museveni is expected in Kayunga to drum up support for the NRM candidate, Andrew Muwonge as well as meet district party leaders and security committee ahead of the by-elections on December 16. Nakwede says the government can do whatever it can, but they have placed spies in their camp and wherever they sit to make evil plans to fail them.

Shamim Malende, the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament who was the special campaigner for Nakwede on Sunday, described the RDC’s directive as a sign of cowardice and low self-esteem. She however notes that whether Kyagulanyi campaigns in Kayunga or not, people have already embraced change.

Ssempala insists that they notified Nakwede early enough that Kyagulanyi would not be allowed on the final campaigning day and advised her to invite him on any other day but she ignored their advice.

“We actually agreed that Kyagulanyi should come on days that don’t exceed Sunday. We don’t want him even if it is Monday and Tuesday, the president will be moving meeting various categories of people,” Ssempala noted.

Kayunga district interim LC V Chairperson, Joel Kayiira has blamed EC for remaining silent as the security committee creates new guidelines contradicting the harmonized campaign program.

Jenipher Komutungi, the Kayunga District Electoral Commission Returning Officer says that they issued guidelines to all responsible parties and haven’t received any complaint from any of them.

*****

URN