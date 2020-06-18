Number of male absentee candidates increasing-UBTEB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of male absentee candidates that register for technical and business programmes examinations is on the rise. This is according to the Uganda Business and Technical Board (UBTEB).

According to results released on Wednesday at the examination body’s secretariat located in Ntinda, a total of 1,990 male candidates who registered to sit for examinations last year did not show up for exams. This is the highest number of absentee candidates that has been registered by the examination body.

The results released show that more male candidates did not show up for the examinations compared to their female counterparts.

A total of 601 female candidates failed to sit for the examinations last year in November and December,2019.

The board registered a total of 21,190 candidates who sat for National Technical certificates and Business programs. The highest number of absentee candidates for both males and females was registered among technical certificate programmes.

Onesmus Oyesigye, the executive secretary of UBTEB says that the board is recording an increase in the number of male candidates that are reported absent for the examinations.

“For the last two years, we have registered more male absentee candidates compared to females. This year the number went up to over 1,000 compared to figures in the past,” Oyesigye said.

He adds that the examination body is carrying out an investigation to find out why candidates register for examinations but fail to sit for them.

According to the results 315 candidates passed with first class diplomas and certificates while 8,659 passed in the upper second grade.

4,594 passed with second lowers while 103 candidates passed in the third grade. 3,607 candidates failed the examinations and will have to re-sit their final examinations at the next sitting.

The examination board also cancelled examinations of 58 candidates that were involved in different forms of examination malpractice.

Results of 16 candidates will be withheld by the board as investigations are still on going.

Silver Mugisha, the chairman of the UBTEB board urged parents and candidates to fight examination malpractice saying that it is unethical and sets back parents and candidates.

“It is unfortunate for parents to pay fees only for the results of their children to be with held due to examination malpractice. Parents you need to talk to your children and advise them not to get involved in such acts,” Mugisha said.

*******

URN