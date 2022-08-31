Ntungamo district leaders eulogize former minister Kanyomozi

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ntungamo district leaders have eulogized the late Yonasani Bankobeza Kanyomozi describing him as a committed politician and a pillar of Ntungamo’s development.

Kanyomozi, a former Cooperatives Minister in the Apollo Milton Obote II regime died on Sunday afternoon at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

Naome Kabasharira, the Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament described the deceased as an exceptional leader. She said that the country has lost a true democratic leader who stood by his word even when he was approached by President Museveni.

Gregory Nahabwe, the Mayor of Rwashamaire town council, said the death of Kanyomozi is a setback to the development of Rwashamaire town council and Ntungamo district.

He said the late Kanyomozi was focused on development despite his political affiliation.

Enock Akabwayi Tumusiime, the Chairperson Forum for Democratic Party Kajara County described the late as a selfless person. He said the late Kanyomozi offered himself for the success of others noting that he ensured that youth from Kajara got jobs in the cooperatives like Banyakore Kweterana cooperative society.

He says Kanyomozi was not only a politician but also a successful farmer and by the time of his death, he had planted 15,000 coffee trees and reared over 1,000 goats.

Samuel Mucunguzi, the Ntungamo LCV chairperson described the deceased as a mentor and a motivator who never discriminated against any person despite being a member of the Uganda People’s Congress party.

Asanasio Kaisho Ruzibiza, the Uganda People’s Congress District Chairperson Ntungamo commended the district council for honoring the works of a great leader. He said that the deceased was committed to serving his country.

The renowned economist worked in different economic institutions like the Africa Development Bank, worked as Director Uganda Industrial development centre 1970- 1972, assistant general manager the East African External Communications Company from 1972 to 1977, and associate Consultant Price Waterhouse, among others.

He was born in Rukindo village, current Eastern division of Ntungamo municipality in 1940, served as a Member of Parliament for Bushenyi South during the Obote II regime in the 1980s, and Kajara County representative in the National Resistance Council from 1989 to 1996 becoming the first legislator for Kajara County when Ntungamo district was created 1993.

