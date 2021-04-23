Ntagali apologizes, seeks forgiveness from christians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has apologized for committing adultery.

Ntagali publicly confessed to the sin before Anglican Bishops, selected priests, and faithful who gathered at Namirembe Cathedral on Thursday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Church of Uganda’s self-governance.

Ntagali noted that although he was strong since Christmas Eve of 1974 when he got saved, he sadly weakened in faith and fell into sin. Ntagali informed the congregation that he has since confessed and concealed himself in prayer seeking pardon and guidance from God. He also said that he is turning to his brothers and sisters in faith to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He further sought forgiveness from the family of the priest, Rev Christopher Tukamuhabwa whose wife he committed adultery with.

After his brief speech, Ntagali was embraced by his successor Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu. Other Bishops clapped as he moved back to his seat. The moment was followed by the sounds of Tukutenderaza Yesu, a popular rhythm amongst the born again community. Some were seen shedding tears as they sang.

Archbishop Kazimba welcomed the confession of his predecessor saying sin is human and when truly confessed to God, one receives forgiveness.

Ntagali’s adultery scandal came to the public in January when Archbishop Kazimba suspended him from performing priestly duties noting that the act is as immoral as homosexuality and that they cannot shy away from their commitment to moral standards.

Ntagali served as 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda until March 1, 2020, when clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65. While serving as Archbishop, Ntagali was also the Bishop of Kampala and earlier served as Bishop of Masindi-Kitara Diocese from 2004 to 2012.

