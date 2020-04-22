NSSF hands over COVID-19 items worth Shs380million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has donated 5, 000 coronavirus testing kits, reagents and accessories worth Shs381million to the Ministry of Health, it said on April 21. Officials said that part of this money (Shs60million) has been contributed voluntarily by individual NSSF employers.

Procurement is being undertaken in conjunction with the Uganda Virus Institute. Delivery of kits is expected in the next few days.

The Fund’s Managing Director Richard Byarugaba said their contribution is in line with calls about testing for coronavirus as one of the most important steps in combating the deadly virus.

Byarugaba said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity for the country to emphasize the need for social security to be at the forefront of people’s daily lives.

Through the Fund’s innovations programme, Byarugaba said, they have launched an internal challenge, specifically to answer the question; how might the Fund help members and customers to proactively prepare for disruptions to their income streams in the event of untimely crises in the post COVID-19 era.

“The Fund will be at the forefront of industry innovations to answer this challenge,” Byarugaba said.

The public (individuals, companies and other entities) have so far contributed Shs5bn in cash and tonnes of relief items to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is currently under lockdown that was extended for 21 days effective Tuesday last week.

A total of 61 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by April 20 by government officials. No death case had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, 38 COVID-19 patients had recovered by end of April 21, according to the Ministry of Health officials.