NSSF Amendment bill passed, sent to President

📌 NSSF amendment bill highlights

✳ To EXPAND social security coverage by providing for mandatory contribution of all workers regardless of the size of the enterprise or number of employees and also allowing voluntary contributions to the Fund

✳ To provide for midterm access to VOLUNTARY contributions

✳ To empower board to introduce NEW benefits in

consultation with the Minister

✳ To provide for the deference of TAXES on contributions & scheme income to the time of payment of benefits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Parliament has today considered and passed the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019 – with amendments – at a 3rd reading. The bill now moves for presidential assent before it becomes a law.

Workers MP Sam Lyomoki, who has been pushing for the amendments, thanked Parliament for passing the bill. He equally apologized for what he called his un-parliamentary conduct late last year, as Parliament in his view was delaying to pass the Bill.

He for several days slept in parliament in protest at delays in passing the bill.

THE BILL IN FULL

The Uganda National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill 2019 by jadwongscribd on Scribd