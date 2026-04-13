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Nsereko and Mugisha shine as Kagombe-Atukunda advance to Rd 3 at Stanbic Bank Match Play Challenge

The Independent April 13, 2026 SPORTS Leave a comment

Evelyn Atukunda and her mother Edrea Kagombe advance to Round 3 . COURTESY PHOTO

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Paul Nsereko and Patrick Mugisha Muntu were 2-up winners over the defending pair of Steven Kitamirike and Charles Kabunga in one of the highlights of the Stanbic Bank Match Play Golf Challenge on Saturday at Entebbe Club.

Nsereko and Muntu will, in the next round on May 9th take on Henry Nsubuga and Jonathan Lukyamuzi, last year’s finalists, who were 2 and 1 winners over Nelson Ojwiya and Edward Okech on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Edrae Kagombe and Evelyn Atukunda advanced to Round 3.

The mother and daughter pair advanced to the next stage without swinging their clubs, as their challengers Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo, winners of the 2024 edition, skipped the tournament as they participated in the Uganda Ladies Golf Union-sanctioned Kilembe Mines Golf Ladies Open which was played on the same day.

Kagombe and Atukunda will play Esther Aganyira and Arthur Arinaitwe, in the next round on May 9 at the par 71, Lake Side course.

The Match Play Challenge is sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda, Cfao Motors Uganda, Johnnie Walker, national carrier Uganda Airlines and Afrisafe Risk Consultants.

 MATCH  PAIRING               RESULT                 PAIRING  RESULT
 MATCH 1  ESTHER AGANYIRA  ARTHUR RONNIE ARINAITWE  4&3  SALEH KALEMA  AGGREY MUTAKA  —
 MATCH 2  DANIEL KALUNGI  ANTHONY AGABA  4&3  ELLY MUKASA  KIRYOWA KIWANUKA  —
 MATCH 3  HENRY NSUBUGA  JONATHAN LUKYAMUZI  2&1  NELSON OJWIYA  EDWARD OKECH  —
 MATCH 4  VENNY BIRUSYA  STEVEN KATWIREMU  2UP  GEORGE AFIMANI  PETER SSEBABENGA  —
 MATCH 5  JAMIL MANINGI

HORACE RWAKABUREETE

  4&3  KEVIN NINYESIGA  MICHAEL BIRONSE  —
 MATCH 6  PAUL MUKIZA  FRANCIS MUKONYEZI  —  ALLAN SEMATIMBA  HANNINGTON MULUNBA  4TH PLAYOFF

 HOLE

 MATCH 7  BRIAN MANYINDO  MARK MUSINGUZI  4&3  PAUL KATURAMU  SERWANO WALUSIMBI  —
 MATCH 8  BOB DRANI  GEOFFREY BYAMUGISHA  4&2  JULIUS BORORE  JORAM TUMWINE  —
 MATCH 9  LILLIAN KOOWE  JOYCE KISEMBO  —  EDREA KAGOMBE  EVELYNE ATUKUNDA  W/O
 MATCH 10  SAM KACUNGIRA  VINCENT KATUTSI  2&1  INNOCENT KIHIKA

MORRIS ONGWECH

  —
 MATCH 11  CHARLES KABUNGA

STEVEN KITAMIRIKE

  —  PAUL NSEREKO  PATRICK M. MUGISHA  2UP
 MATCH 12  JOHN MUCHIRI  ISAAC MARIERA  —  MICHAEL NIMOH  SAMUEL KINYANJUI  1UP
 MATCH 13  JIMMY ADIGA  LINO ANGUZU  —  HERBERT KAMUNTU  STEPHEN P. OJAMBO  5&4
 MATCH 14  MATHIAS ZUNGU  DANIEL MUWOOYA  —  TONY KISADHA  RICHARD MWAMI  3&2
 MATCH 15  SPENSER SABIITI

CRAIG MUWANGUZI

  5&3  ALBERT GITTA

HERBERT OLOWO

  —
 MATCH 16  RONALD PULLE  MICHAEL MONNE  3&2  DAVID ODIAMA  JOHN P. NAMOMA  —

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