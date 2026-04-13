Nsereko and Mugisha shine as Kagombe-Atukunda advance to Rd 3 at Stanbic Bank Match Play Challenge

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Paul Nsereko and Patrick Mugisha Muntu were 2-up winners over the defending pair of Steven Kitamirike and Charles Kabunga in one of the highlights of the Stanbic Bank Match Play Golf Challenge on Saturday at Entebbe Club.

Nsereko and Muntu will, in the next round on May 9th take on Henry Nsubuga and Jonathan Lukyamuzi, last year’s finalists, who were 2 and 1 winners over Nelson Ojwiya and Edward Okech on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Edrae Kagombe and Evelyn Atukunda advanced to Round 3.

The mother and daughter pair advanced to the next stage without swinging their clubs, as their challengers Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo, winners of the 2024 edition, skipped the tournament as they participated in the Uganda Ladies Golf Union-sanctioned Kilembe Mines Golf Ladies Open which was played on the same day.

Kagombe and Atukunda will play Esther Aganyira and Arthur Arinaitwe, in the next round on May 9 at the par 71, Lake Side course.

The Match Play Challenge is sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda, Cfao Motors Uganda, Johnnie Walker, national carrier Uganda Airlines and Afrisafe Risk Consultants.

MATCH PAIRING RESULT PAIRING RESULT MATCH 1 ESTHER AGANYIRA ARTHUR RONNIE ARINAITWE 4&3 SALEH KALEMA AGGREY MUTAKA — MATCH 2 DANIEL KALUNGI ANTHONY AGABA 4&3 ELLY MUKASA KIRYOWA KIWANUKA — MATCH 3 HENRY NSUBUGA JONATHAN LUKYAMUZI 2&1 NELSON OJWIYA EDWARD OKECH — MATCH 4 VENNY BIRUSYA STEVEN KATWIREMU 2UP GEORGE AFIMANI PETER SSEBABENGA — MATCH 5 JAMIL MANINGI HORACE RWAKABUREETE 4&3 KEVIN NINYESIGA MICHAEL BIRONSE — MATCH 6 PAUL MUKIZA FRANCIS MUKONYEZI — ALLAN SEMATIMBA HANNINGTON MULUNBA 4TH PLAYOFF HOLE MATCH 7 BRIAN MANYINDO MARK MUSINGUZI 4&3 PAUL KATURAMU SERWANO WALUSIMBI — MATCH 8 BOB DRANI GEOFFREY BYAMUGISHA 4&2 JULIUS BORORE JORAM TUMWINE — MATCH 9 LILLIAN KOOWE JOYCE KISEMBO — EDREA KAGOMBE EVELYNE ATUKUNDA W/O MATCH 10 SAM KACUNGIRA VINCENT KATUTSI 2&1 INNOCENT KIHIKA MORRIS ONGWECH — MATCH 11 CHARLES KABUNGA STEVEN KITAMIRIKE — PAUL NSEREKO PATRICK M. MUGISHA 2UP MATCH 12 JOHN MUCHIRI ISAAC MARIERA — MICHAEL NIMOH SAMUEL KINYANJUI 1UP MATCH 13 JIMMY ADIGA LINO ANGUZU — HERBERT KAMUNTU STEPHEN P. OJAMBO 5&4 MATCH 14 MATHIAS ZUNGU DANIEL MUWOOYA — TONY KISADHA RICHARD MWAMI 3&2 MATCH 15 SPENSER SABIITI CRAIG MUWANGUZI 5&3 ALBERT GITTA HERBERT OLOWO — MATCH 16 RONALD PULLE MICHAEL MONNE 3&2 DAVID ODIAMA JOHN P. NAMOMA —