Nsambya Hospital Case: Alien Skin, body guard to appear before court on Monday

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye Chief Magistrates Court has remanded Julius Mugabi, the Body Guard of musician Patrick Mulwana commonly known as Alien Skin on charges of causing grievous harm.

Mugabi is jointly charged with Alien Skin on this case which is the second case file being instituted against him(Alien Skin) besides the one of robbery of an iPhone that sent him to prison two days ago.

Alien Skin has also been summoned to appear in court on Monday to be charged with new offences about the Nsambya Hospital case. This was before the Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin.

The Court heard that Mugabi, Alien Skin and others still at large on November 19th 2024 at St Francis Nsambya Hospital Makindye Division in Kampala District unlawfully did grievous harm to Dr Zaidi Matovu, Alex Odongo and Anthony Munyanda.

Mugabi denied the charges and has been remanded until Monday.

Trouble for Alien Skin started when he went to Nsambya Hospital and caused chaos that resulted in the assault of two doctors and a security guard. The incident stemmed from the death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of Fangone Entertainment for which Alien Skin is the head.

Police reports indicate that Tumwesigye died about an hour after being admitted to the hospital following a car accident in Makindye. On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin charged Alien with one count of robbery related to an incident in September.

Prosecutors allege that in September 2024, at Makindye Division in Kampala district, Alien robbed Mubiru Salim of an iPhone 15 Pro valued at 3.5 million Shillings, cash amounting to 480,000 Shillings, and a wallet containing personal documents, including a national identification card. It is further alleged that he used actual violence against Mubiru during or immediately after the robbery.

Alien Skin denied the charges and was remanded until December 9th 2024 as investigations continue. Other sources suggest that additional charges may be brought against the musician for his alleged violent conduct.

Police reports at Katwe link Alien Skin and his entourage to multiple violent incidents. Earlier this year, Alien was accused of assaulting Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Vox Bar in Makindye, after Ntale requested the group to comply with security procedures.

