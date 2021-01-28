NRM wins youths, workers seats in Kampala, Wakiso and Kyotera

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party has won the two positions of Lord Councillor representing youths at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and the two for workers. The party also won all the special interest groups polls in Wakiso and Kyotera districts.

During at elections conducted at Akamwesi Gardens on Gayaza Road, NRM’s Shamim Awaali Namusisi beat four competitors to retain the seat. Namusisi was declared the winner with 470 votes. Her closest contender Angella Namirembe got 304, followed by Bridget Kusasira with 14 votes, Judith Nalukwago 12 and Dabbie Akullo with nine votes.

NRM’s Allan Mwesige was declared the winner of the youth Lord councillor after securing 413 votes. He defeated independent candidate Ashey Sendawula who got 359 votes, Joseph Mayambala 18, Hassan Magala 6, Laban Lwasa 4, Godfrey Ssali 3, Abdallah Figo Mubiru 1 and Isaac Wadada zero votes.

At Kyambogo Primary School where elections for Lord Councillor representing workers were conducted, NRM’s Bismark Ssempijja won with 282 votes. He was followed by the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate George Atiisa with 26 votes, Independent candidate Aziz Ndawula got 12 votes and while Denis Otim also an independent got two votes. Ssempijja attributed his success to the good cooperation and hard work he has always shown to fellow workers.

NRM’s Shamim Nandawula won the seat for female Workers’ representative at City Hall with 266 votes while her contender from the National Unity Platform-NUP Shifa Lillian Birungi got 55 votes. Nandawula, an incumbent, pledged to work hard and accomplish what she failed to work on in this term of her office.

Earlier, NRM also won the two positions for the elderly and one for the People with Disabilities. One position of People with disabilities abilities was taken by an independent candidate Peace Sserunkuma. The eight councillors of Special Interest Groups shall now join the 41 councillors from NUP and three from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.

In Kyotera District, the NRM won all the special interest group seats. The male and female youth representatives Rogers Namugera and Fatuma Nabanda, male and female representatives for the PWDs Francis Lubanga and Evelyn Nalutaaya were all unopposed.

The Female Older person representative Claudia Nagawa was also unopposed. However, the Male older person representative was contested by NRM and Democratic Party (DP). NRM’s Peter Mugenyi scored 56 votes while DP’s Potorial Ssenyondo scored zero.

The NRM’s Robert Ssemanda was unopposed for the workers’ representative position.

In Wakiso district, the incumbent district female councillor representing the workers Aminah Nalugya and Deborah Nakayenga the incumbent representing female Persons with Disabilities-PWDs and Immaculate Nakimbugwe who is the female councillor representing Kakiri Town Council and Kakiri Sub County were all unopposed on the NRM ticket.

NRM’s Saava Buyondo, the incumbent councillor representing Persons with Disabilities retained his seat with 106 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Adolf Kiryowa who got 02 votes and Paul Kayongo Busulwa another independent candidate garnered 1 vote.

Juma Mwamula was declared the winner for councillor representing workers, while Abdul Kaggwa, the incumbent councillor representing the older persons retained his seat.

For the district Female youth councillor, NRM’s Victoria Kyomuhendo won with 325 votes and DP’s Martha Kagera Amanda polled 272 votes. The District Male youth councillor seat was taken by Ibrahim Kazibwe who scored 241 votes, Democratic party-DP Mark Ssenyoga with146 votes, Hamidu Kigozi an independent with 111 votes in the third position and Mike Kirinde also an independent got 100 votes.

URN