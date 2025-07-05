NRM suspends joint campaigns in Sembabule, Bundibugyo, and Rwampara

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has suspended joint campaign activities in Sembabule, Bundibugyo, and Rwampara districts, citing distinct challenges affecting each area. In Sembabule, joint campaigns have been halted in Rwemiyaga and Mawogola West constituencies due to entrenched political divisions.

According to the Commission, the decision followed consultations with local stakeholders who agreed that holding joint campaigns was unfeasible under the current climate. In Bundibugyo, joint campaigns were called off in Bwamba County after it emerged that the area’s incumbent Member of Parliament is currently hospitalized at Mulago National Referral Hospital, limiting his ability to participate.

Meanwhile, in Rwampara District, the Commission cited serious electoral malpractice as the reason for the suspension. Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, revealed that some local leaders had reportedly obtained and were photocopying voters’ registers from Mbarara, potentially compromising the integrity of the election process.

Dr. Odoi also cautioned district chairpersons and other local leaders against interfering with the work of district registrars, including attempts to influence result declarations or tamper with staffing arrangements. He further revealed that a few senior government officials have been granted permission to conduct individual campaigns due to special circumstances.

These include Second Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, who was cleared on medical grounds; Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who continues to perform parliamentary duties; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja; Minister of ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi; and Vice President Jessica Alupo. All five were nominated to contest various parliamentary seats as NRM flag bearers in the upcoming party primary elections scheduled for July 17, 2025.

Dr. Odoi also confirmed the closure of nominations for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions. Of the 300 members who picked nomination forms, 283 were successfully nominated. He added that all petitions arising from the nomination process are currently being handled by the party’s legal team.

