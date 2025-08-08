NRM summons CEC aspirants, calls for restraint

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM Electoral Commission has cautioned candidates contesting for positions on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to refrain from using abusive language and engaging in character assassination against their opponents during the campaign period.

Currently, over 200 candidates vying for various CEC positions are traversing the country in search of votes.

These candidates will be elected during the party’s Delegates Conference scheduled for the 27th and 28th at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

While addressing the media at Kyadondo Road, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, noted that reports indicate that the majority of candidates are resorting to character assassination as a campaign strategy.

Dr. Tanga strongly warned that such behaviour must cease immediately and confirmed that all CEC candidates will attend a special meeting on Tuesday, the 12th of next week, to address this issue.

He explained that the Electoral Commission, in collaboration with the Secretariat, plans to take the CEC aspirants through the dos and don’ts of the electoral process.

Dr. Tanga added that during the meeting, the Commission also intends to engage with the aspirants to explain the Commission’s commitment to credibility and transparency in conducting the elections during the Delegates Conference. He said only President Museveni is not invited to this meeting because he went through unopposed and doesn’t have a competitor. CEC is the apex committee of the NRM Party charged with decision-making.

He also distanced himself from allegations claiming he is behind the failure of some candidates in the elections and emphasised that some individuals are planning to petition the National Chairman to prevent him from conducting the CEC elections.

Tanga said he heard rumors that the former Speaker of Parliament and First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, was accusing him of not being the best person to preside over the elections because of a conflict of interest. Tanga Odoi’s son is among the candidates vying for the CEC position as the National Youth League Chairperson.

Kadaga is also a candidate for the First National Vice Chairperson (Female), where she is contesting with her predecessor, Annet Anita Among.

Dr. Tanga further revealed that the Commission is awaiting a report from the tribunal to review the irregularities that occurred during the primaries. He stated that three-quarters of the party registrars will face legal action due to the irregularities they caused during the party’s primary elections.

Dr. Tanga also confirmed that primaries for LCIII and Councillor positions will be held on August 14th and will follow the established procedures, including verification through baraza meetings, followed by voting by lining up behind the preferred candidate.

***

URN