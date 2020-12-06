NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba tests positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement party secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NRM party national treasurer Rose Namayanja, Lumumba tested positive on Saturday, six days after she had been in self isolation following the positive results of her handlers early this week.

Namanyanja who was addressing the media at the party secretariat explained that Lumumba was negative a week earlier but when her handlers tested positive a week later, the medical practitioners directed her to stay in quarantine until the samples are picked.

Namayanja adds that Lumumba is asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation while she gets medication and her condition is not worrying as she is able to work online.

She appealed to the general public to be cautious and observe the standard operating procedures especially during this time of campaigns by washing hands and continue wearing masks.

To the medical practitioners, the party treasurer asked them to do thorough sensitization to the public in case one tests positive of what they are supposed to do such as preventive measures and precautions.

This is not the first time officials at the NRM secretariat are testing positive for Covid-19. In July 2020, Lumumba confirmed to journalists that two key staff had tested positive and had been admitted to hospital for proper care.

*****

URN