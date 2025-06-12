NRM schedules special nomination days for Alupo and Muhwezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has announced a special nomination exercise for three senior officials who will be out of the country on official state duties during the general nomination period. According to NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, the general nomination exercise will run from June 17 to June 30, 2025.

However, a special early nomination has been scheduled for Vice President (Rtd) Maj. Gen. Jessica Alupo, Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi, and Lillian Akello. The trio is seeking to secure the NRM party flag for various positions ahead of the 2026 general elections, aiming to serve in the 12th Parliament.

Vice President Alupo has picked up expression of interest forms to run for re-election as Katakwi District Woman MP. She faces stiff competition from Cecelia Anyakoit, the chairperson of the Technical Committee at the National Council of Sports, who is also eyeing the seat. Meanwhile, 74-year-old Gen. Jim Muhwezi collected his forms on June 5, 2025, declaring that this would be his final term in office if re-elected as Rujumbura County MP.

Lillian Akello has also expressed interest in retaining her parliamentary seat and is actively participating in the party’s internal nomination process. Each of the three officials paid the required UGX 3 million for the expression of interest forms, in line with NRM guidelines for parliamentary aspirants. Candidates vying for LC5 chairperson positions are required to pay UGX 1 million.

The three cadres are expected to return their completed nomination forms by Friday, June 13, 2025. Dr. Tanga Odoi also revealed that by the sixth day of the nomination process, a total of 158 individuals had picked up nomination forms, bringing the cumulative number of aspirants to 2,258.

URN