NRM primaries will cause COVID-19 explosion in schools – MP Okabe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Serere County MP Patrick Okabe says any plan to reopen schools this year in the middle of the election season is misguided and will lead to catastrophe.

Hon. Okabe says the recent NRM primaries and campaigns which were characterized by large crowds including school going children with no respect for COVID-19 preventive guidelines is going to lead to a massive spike in infections.

Despite absence of a definitive timeline from the ministry of Education on when or if schools will be reopened, there is widespread speculation that schools will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner this month starting with candidate classes.

Hon. Okabe however says it would be ill advised to reopen schools at this time.

The deputy chairperson of the Education committee of Parliament Hon. John Twesigye Ntamuhiira concurs with Hon. Okabe.

Hon. Twesigye says it would be ideal for the schools to remain shut during the election period and only reopen next year after the polls.

Hon. Twesigye says the academic year should be cancelled in order to give parents enough time to come up with finances to pay school dues for a new academic year in 2021.

Hon. Twesigye has noted that private schools should be offered grants by the government in order for them to be able to meet the requirements for admitting students once they reopen.

He points out that most schools are now heavily indebted and cash strapped and will need a financial boost from government if they are to manage.

In addition he advises that for schools to reopen every learner has to be tested for COVID-19.

The ministry of health recently stated that there are no funds to test all learners and only alerts and contacts will be tested in schools when they turn up. However Hon. Twesigye says it will be a huge mistake to let learners into schools without knowing their COVID-19 status.

