NRM Primaries: Minister Musasizi to declare himself winner even when defeated

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, Minister of State for finance General duties has said that he will declare himself winner of Rubanda east constituency in the coming National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries even if he is defeated.

Campaigning early this week in Bushura ward , Hamuhambo town council, Musasizi the incumbent asserted that he will declare himself because he cannot accept another person to be declared winner and hold the NRM flag for the constituency when he is the district Party Chairman.

Musasizi also repeated the same while campaigning at Rujanjara, Nyamweru sub county on Thursday. Musasizi asserted that he cannot accept any of his competitors to be declared winner because he is the one who chooses returning officers as well as drafting party election regulations.

Musasizi asked voters to leave home on Thursday next week for voting when they have already prayed. He also says even if his competitors get annoyed to whatever extent, he will not allow them to be declared winners.

But, Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, Musasizi’s rival describes Musasizi’s utterances as unfortunate and contrary to NRM party elections guidelines. According to Jogo, It is the mandate of the district party registrar to announce the flag bearer who has garnered a higher number of votes but not based on orders of Musasizi.

Jogo however says Musasizi’s utterances are a sign that he has totally lost ground and is only targeting to violate the process by rigging.

Israel Atuhaire Mucunguzi, another aspirant says Musasizi’s utterances are just to scare voters that he has ground when he actually has no support. He recalls when Musasizi once argued that he is unopposed.

He asked voters to vote such a leader who is not promoting peace.

When contacted, Aggrey Monday, the NRM District Registra distanced himself from Musasizi’s utterances saying that he will only announce a winner who has genuinely garnered a highest number of votes.

Musasizi’s win in 2020’t party primaries sparked anger and protests among locals as they accuse Monday of changing results and declaring him (Musasizi) instead of Jogo.

