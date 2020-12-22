NRM planning to rig Election – Tumukunde

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate retired Lt. General Henry Tumukunde has accused the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party of plotting to manipulate the 2021 presidential election results.

His comment stems from an opinion poll published by ‘The Red pepper’ tabloid on Monday showing that the incumbent was in the lead with 59 per cent.

According to the poll, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu comes second with 20% followed by Mugisha Muntu with 6%, Patrick Amuriat 6%, Norbert Mao 2%, Henry Tumukunde 2 %, John Katumba 2%, Joseph Kabuleta 1% and Nancy Kalembe 1% while Willy Mayambala and Fred Mwesigye trail the park with 0%.

Tumukunde has slammed the opinion polls noting that he is way above all the other opposition candidates in the polls. He accused the Red Pepper of being a state-sponsored publication employed to spread propaganda to prepare the public for a manipulated result.

He cited the percentage of the vote that former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi got in the 2016 presidential elections noting that it was not plausible for Mbabazi to have secured a very tiny percentage.

Tumukunde, who was speaking at his campaign offices in Kololo on Monday evening, threatened to spill secrets regarding President Museveni’s long stay in power. Without stating what he knows about the regime that has stayed in power for 34 years, Tumukunde said that it was time to get rid of Museveni’s government.

Tumukunde has held several sensitive top positions in the NRM government including Director-General of the Internal Security Organization and Minister of Security. He was instrumental in the NRM presidential campaign in 2016 that kept President Museveni in power.

He condemned Museveni for persecuting him for opposing the regime by charging him with treason and illegal possession of firearms despite his sacrifice in the bush war.

He also condemned Ugandans for clamouring for money from the regime during elections and accepting bribes to keep Museveni in power. Tumukunde continues his presidential campaign today in Budaka, Butaleja and Busia districts.

URN